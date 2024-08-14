Fire crews assist ambulance service after person hit by car in Whitby
At 2.04pm on Tuesday afternoon, crew from Whitby Fire Station where out on mobile when they were made aware of a road traffic collision where a pedestrian had been hit by a car.
Crews assisted by controlling traffic while paramedics attended to the casualty.
Earlier in the day, at 11.10am, crews attended a residential property following reports of a fire in Scarborough.
On arrival crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which was the result of clothing on top of a hob.
At 12.37pm, Malton Crew attended a report of a tree that had brought down a low voltage power line.
They cordoned off the area to make the scene safe.
The incident was left in the hands of Northern Power Grid.
At 5.04pm, Malton and Scarborough crews attended a combine harvester on fire in West Heslerton.
Crew worked with the farmer using hose reels and pitchforks to extinguish the fire.
At 5.57pm in Staithes, Whitby crews attended a car fire on a public roadway.
On arrival fire had gone out and crews made the vehicle safe.
