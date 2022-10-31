Fire crews called as woman, 96, trapped in car at Fylingdales, near Whitby
A 96-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being trapped in a car following a collision at Fylingdales, near Whitby, last night (Oct 30).
By Duncan Atkins
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Crews were called to the two-car road traffic accident at 4.49pm and used hydraulic cutting gear to release the elderly woman into the care of paramedics.
She was taken to hospital for treatment for neck pain.
Also last night, the Harrogate fire crew responded to a mattress and bedding blaze within a ground floor flat on Duchy Road, with the cause believed to be a faulty electric blanket.