Fire crews called to rescue man who became stuck after falling off a wall in Scarborough

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, at 3.49am on Westwood Close. Fire crew were requested by ambulance personnel and a Scarborough appliance responded to a report of a male in his twenties who had fallen backwards from the wall he was sitting on, approximately seven feet into a difficult to get to location. Fire crew and Paramedics used crewpower and ambulance equipment to bring him to the ambulance and he was taken to hospital for a precautionary check.

Other weekend calls included:

Friday February 10, 8.25pm, Marine Drive, Scarborough – Crew from Scarborough attended a small campfire that had been started by children. Crew extinguished using one hose reel jet.

FIre crews helped ambulance staff after a man fell from a wall in Scarborough

Saturday February 11, 4.39pm, Sleights, Whitby – Crews from Whitby, Danby and Goathland responded to reports of a domestic property fire.

Sunday February 12, 11:38am – Throxenby, Scarborough – Crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a small fire in the woods. The fire was extinguished prior to fire service arrival. Crews used small tools to turn over the fire and stop it from reigniting.

Also on Sunday at 1.40pm – Dunsley, Whitby – Crews from Whitby assisted the police to stabilise a car following a road traffic collision. No persons were injured and stabilisation equipment was used on scene.

Monday February 13, Station Road, Castleton 1.04am – Police requested Fire attendance due to the roof collapse of an outbuilding which was storing some gas heating cylinders.