Fire crews called to two fires in Eastfield, one believed to have been started deliberately

Scarborough fire crews were called to attend a fire involving two garden sheds on Sunday July 3 shortly after 11pm.
Both sheds were destroyed by the fire which is believed to have been caused deliberately.
The fire spread to external fittings of a property.
Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Earlier in the day at around 3pm crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to reports of a fire at an industrial premises.
The fire confined to a ducting system was extinguished by crews using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, triple extension ladder and PPV (fan).
The cause is believed to have been electrical.