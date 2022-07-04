Fire crews called to two fires in Eastfield, one believed to have been started deliberately

Fire crews were called to attend two incidents in Eastfield.

Scarborough fire crews were called to attend a fire involving two garden sheds on Sunday July 3 shortly after 11pm.

Both sheds were destroyed by the fire which is believed to have been caused deliberately.

The fire spread to external fittings of a property.

Crews used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Earlier in the day at around 3pm crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to reports of a fire at an industrial premises.

The fire confined to a ducting system was extinguished by crews using one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera, triple extension ladder and PPV (fan).