Fire crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Malton, Northallerton, Huntington and Kirkbymoorside tackle barn blaze near Helmsley

Crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Malton, Northallerton, Huntington, Kirkbymoorside were today called out to a barn fire at an agricultural property at Cold Kirby, near Helmsley.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 18:21 BST

The barn, which is approximately 40m x 20m, contained cattle, machinery, agricultural chemicals and straw.

Fire crews sectorised the incident and removed contents to fight the fire, using water from hose reel jets, a water bowser and a dam to help tackle the blaze.

The call was originally received at 7.14am and the incident ongoing.

Crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Malton, Northallerton, Huntington, Kirkbymoorside have been tackling a barn fire at Helmsley.
