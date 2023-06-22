Fire crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Malton, Northallerton, Huntington and Kirkbymoorside tackle barn blaze near Helmsley
Crews from Helmsley, Thirsk, Malton, Northallerton, Huntington, Kirkbymoorside were today called out to a barn fire at an agricultural property at Cold Kirby, near Helmsley.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 18:21 BST
The barn, which is approximately 40m x 20m, contained cattle, machinery, agricultural chemicals and straw.
Fire crews sectorised the incident and removed contents to fight the fire, using water from hose reel jets, a water bowser and a dam to help tackle the blaze.
The call was originally received at 7.14am and the incident ongoing.