Fire crews from stations across North Yorkshire attended a barn fire in Cloughton

Firefighters from stations across North Yorkshire attended a large fire in Cloughton on Friday (June 28).

Scarborough and Whitby crews responded to reports of a fire sighted in a barn at 9.56pm on Friday evening.

On arrival, a further three appliances were requested as a large barn measuring 30m x 30m was well alight.

Lythe, Filey and Sherburn crews were mobilised to attend and a water bowser from Tadcaster was also requested.

On Sunday (June 30), at 5.35pm near North Marine Road, Scarborough. crews from Scarborough, Whitby and Filey all responded to smoke reported inside a residential flat.

Crews found heavy logging inside the flat which was believed to have been caused by cooking left unattended.

Crews entered the building wearing breathing apparatus equipment and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.