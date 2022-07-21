Fire crews tackle baler fire in Malton and rescue woman trapped in deckchair in Scarborough

Fire crews tackled a baler fire in Malton and rescue woman trapped in deckchair in Scarborough

Fire crews from Malton responded to a report of a baler on fire in a field at 6.20pm last night at West Knapton.

Crews extinguished the fire, removed remaining bales from the machine and spread them out with the assistance from farm machinery before dampening the area down.

The fire resulted in 100% damage to the baler and 10% damage to the tractor.

At 7.05pm on Queen Margarets Road in Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a female who had become trapped in a deck chair which had collapsed.

Crews released the female using crew power.

A 8.50pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire to grass land on Seamer Road.