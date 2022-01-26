Fire crews tackle shop blaze in Scarborough - see photos of the aftermath
Firefighters were called to attend a store room fire at a Scarborough shop last night.
The call to Little Martin Crafts, on Newborough, was received at 6.28pm, and crews from Scarborough, Filey, Malton, Sherburn and Pickering attended.
The fire was located in the ground floor souvenir shop which has flats above.
Crews gained entry into the shop and extinguished the fire which was in a rear store room.
Everyone in the flats above was accounted for.
After extinguishing the fire, crews checked neighbouring properties for fire spread and ventilated the building.
Crews used nine breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, three thermal imaging cameras, small tools, lighting, door enforcer and radios at the incident.
The cause of the fire was accidental, they said.
In a message on Facebook, neighbouring Crofts Chocolates said: "We may be closed for a short period while we experiment with a new smoky chocolate!
"Just to clarify no-one was hurt. The fire was in the shop next door but they had to break our door open to let smoke out. All the stock needs re-making."