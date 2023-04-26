The incident happened shortly before 6pm on Wharram Le Street in Malton on Tuesday April 26.

Both crews in Malton responded to reports of a fire in a kitchen, which has caused damage to the cooker and kitchen cabinets.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and then dismantled kitchen units checking for hot spots.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire in a residential property last night.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a fault in the fuel supply to the cooker.

During the night, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also responded to a faulty cooker ignition in Whitby, and crews isolated the power to the ignition to prevent a fire.

