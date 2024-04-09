Fire started by dropped cigarette causes 'substantial damage' to Scarborough property

Firefighters from Scarborough were called to a fire at a property on Nelson Street on Monday afternoon (April 8).
By Louise French
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:27 BST
A discarded cigarette is believed to have started the fire
A discarded cigarette is believed to have started the fire

The incident, which took place shortly after 2.30pm, involved a fire to a plastic lean-to measuring 3m x 4m attached to property.

The fire caused substantial damaged to the lean-to and caused some scorching to the rear door of the property.

Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

Two smoke alarms were fitted in the property and advice given to the occupant.

The cause of the fire was due to a dropped cigarette.

