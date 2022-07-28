Firefighters attend motorcycle crash on A171 and extinguish car on fire in Scarborough

In one incident, the road was partially closed at the junction of Seamer Road and Queen Margaret's Road.

It was a busy day on the roads for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service yesterday as they were called to several fires involving vehicles.

In the morning, at 10.16am crews from Danby and Lythe responded to a motorcycle accident on the A171 at Scaling Dam.

The rider had come off the bike and the bike had caught fire.

Crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and assisted ambulance crews to transfer casualty to the air ambulance.

Later in the day, at 4.04pm on Seamer Road firefighters from Scarborough attended a car on fire.

The road was partially closed at the junction with Queen Margaret's Road to allow firefighters to attend to the incident.

Crew used one hose reel jet and one branch to extinguish.

The road was fully re-opened by 6.30pm.

In the evening at 7.34pm on Sneaton Lane, Sneaton nr Whitby, a crew from Whitby attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.