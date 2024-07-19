Firefighters called after puppy trapped in car in Scarborough
A nine-month-old puppy had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in a car in Scarborough.
The puppy, called Milo, had been accidentally locked inside the vehicle near Filey Road on the morning of July 18.
Crews gained access to the vehicle using small tools and reunited Milo with his owner.
Later in the day, near Reighton, Filey, a fire crew from Scarborough, alongside the coastguard, responded to reports of three youths stuck on the edge of a cliff.
On arrival, crews found one male stuck but the other two had self-rescued.
While crews liaised with the coastguard on a safe plan, the last male also self-rescued.
Advice was given to all casualties.
