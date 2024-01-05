News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Firefighters called out to tackle flooding in Malton

Firefighters in Malton were called out yesterday (Jan 4) to tackle flooding in an area of town where they had previously pumped water, with fears that rising water levels could hit nearby buildings.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:20 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On arrival, crews were informed that more pumps had been deployed from another agency and no further action was necessary from the fire service.

The call-out was received at 12.44pm.

The Malton crew was also called to flooding on the highway at Castlegate at 3.30pm, using a portable pump to remove surface water.

Related topics:Malton