Firefighters called out to tackle flooding in Malton
Firefighters in Malton were called out yesterday (Jan 4) to tackle flooding in an area of town where they had previously pumped water, with fears that rising water levels could hit nearby buildings.
On arrival, crews were informed that more pumps had been deployed from another agency and no further action was necessary from the fire service.
The call-out was received at 12.44pm.
The Malton crew was also called to flooding on the highway at Castlegate at 3.30pm, using a portable pump to remove surface water.