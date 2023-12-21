Firefighters called out to tackle Whitby garage which they found 'well alight'

News you can trust since 1882
Firefighters were called out to Whitby to tackle a timber garage which was found well alight.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Dec 2023, 07:25 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 07:25 GMT
North Yorkshire fire control had received a number of calls on December 20 of an outbuilding on fire at a premises in the town’s Larpool Drive.

Crew members attended the incident and found the 3m x 4m timber garage well ablaze.

They used some breathing apparatus and a water from a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The call-out was received at 2.44pm.

