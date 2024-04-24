Firefighters called to assist a trapped person and a trapped cat in Scarborough

Firefighters were called to assist a trapped person and a trapped cat in Scarborough

The first call for assistance was received at 7.44pm when firefighters were called to a location off Northway.

A woman stated that she believed her cat, which had gone missing on Sunday, was trapped in a yard.

It was unknown if the cat was physically trapped by something so a crew was mobilised to investigate.

Upon arrival the cat made a hasty self-rescue from the yard back into the safe hands of it’s owner and no fire service assistance was required.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12.25am, a Scarborough crew attended a property in Scalby where a female resident of a flat had become locked in her living room due to the door handle failing.

Crew gained access to flat and then released female from living room.