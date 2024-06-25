Firefighters called to head on collision on Filey Road, Scarborough
Scarborough and Filey fire crews responded to reports of a two vehicle head on collision on Monday evening (June 24).
On arrival at the scene, crews found that no one was trapped during the incident, which occurred at 9.41pm on Filey Road, Scarborough.
Crews made the scene safe only.
Earlier in the day, at 3.57pm, on Seamer Road, a crew from Scarborough responded to a bag of rubbish on fire, which fire officials say was caused by youths.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.