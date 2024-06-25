Crews from Scarborough and Filey attended a head on collision on Filey Road

Scarborough and Filey fire crews responded to reports of a two vehicle head on collision on Monday evening (June 24).

On arrival at the scene, crews found that no one was trapped during the incident, which occurred at 9.41pm on Filey Road, Scarborough.

Crews made the scene safe only.

Earlier in the day, at 3.57pm, on Seamer Road, a crew from Scarborough responded to a bag of rubbish on fire, which fire officials say was caused by youths.

