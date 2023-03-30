News you can trust since 1882
Firefighters called to late night house fire in Ruswarp, near Whitby

Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire within a residential property.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:43 BST

The incident happened just after midnight, on Thursday March 30, when firefighters from Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay attended a fire to a two-storey semi detached residential property in Ruswarp.

The fire originated in the upper floor of the right hand side of the property.

The left hand side of the house suffered 100% fire damage and the right hand side suffered 10% smoke damage.

The cause is accidental to be confirmed by the fire investigation officer.

Crews used a light portable pump, major pump, 45m hose, hose reel jet, triple extension ladder, 9m ladder, thermal imaging camera, and 6 breathing apparatus.

