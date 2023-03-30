The incident happened just after midnight, on Thursday March 30, when firefighters from Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay attended a fire to a two-storey semi detached residential property in Ruswarp.

The fire originated in the upper floor of the right hand side of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left hand side of the house suffered 100% fire damage and the right hand side suffered 10% smoke damage.

Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire within a residential property.

The cause is accidental to be confirmed by the fire investigation officer.

Crews used a light portable pump, major pump, 45m hose, hose reel jet, triple extension ladder, 9m ladder, thermal imaging camera, and 6 breathing apparatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad