News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Firefighters called to reports of black smoke billowing near Scarborough's Valley Road

Firefighters from Scarborough and stations on the North York Moors were called into action over the weekend.
By Louise Perrin
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:41 BST

On Friday evening (June 30), at 10.58pm, Fire Control received a call from a man who had to leave the scene of a road traffic collision at Hamer Bank, Rosedale, to get signal to call emergency services.

The man was able to pass the What3Words location to Fire Control in order for them to be able to locate the incident high in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This involved a single vehicle which had impacted a bridge over a beck.

Firefighters were called after black smoke was seen billowing near Valley ParkFirefighters were called after black smoke was seen billowing near Valley Park
Firefighters were called after black smoke was seen billowing near Valley Park
Most Popular

All occupants were out of the vehicle upon our arrival and they were left in the hands of paramedics and family members.

The fire crew carried out scene safety before leaving.

On Saturday, July 1, at 9.34am, crew from Scarborough attended a fire to a tree stump in East Ayton. They used one hose reel jet and small tools to extinguish and dampen down.

Later the same day, on Valley Road, crew from Scarborough responded to reports of black smoke sighted near to Valley Park. On arrival crew located the source of the smoke to be a settee on fire which was being burnt by the owner in a controlled manner. Crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet due to smoke billowing across the carriageway and gave advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 9.07pm Scarborough crews responded to a woodland fire measuring two square metres in Silpho. Crews extinguished the fire using backpack sprayers and a hose reel jet.

On Sunday, July 2, at 9.40pm, crews from Danby responded to a fire inside a detached garage in Fryup containing working equipment and vehicles. The fire was out on arrival and crews inspected only.

Related topics:Scarborough