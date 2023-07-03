Firefighters called to reports of black smoke billowing near Scarborough's Valley Road

On Friday evening (June 30), at 10.58pm, Fire Control received a call from a man who had to leave the scene of a road traffic collision at Hamer Bank, Rosedale, to get signal to call emergency services.

The man was able to pass the What3Words location to Fire Control in order for them to be able to locate the incident high in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This involved a single vehicle which had impacted a bridge over a beck.

Firefighters were called after black smoke was seen billowing near Valley Park

All occupants were out of the vehicle upon our arrival and they were left in the hands of paramedics and family members.

The fire crew carried out scene safety before leaving.

On Saturday, July 1, at 9.34am, crew from Scarborough attended a fire to a tree stump in East Ayton. They used one hose reel jet and small tools to extinguish and dampen down.

Later the same day, on Valley Road, crew from Scarborough responded to reports of black smoke sighted near to Valley Park. On arrival crew located the source of the smoke to be a settee on fire which was being burnt by the owner in a controlled manner. Crew extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet due to smoke billowing across the carriageway and gave advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9.07pm Scarborough crews responded to a woodland fire measuring two square metres in Silpho. Crews extinguished the fire using backpack sprayers and a hose reel jet.