Firefighters called to Scarborough street twice in one weekend after fire alarms deliberately activated
Fire crews were called to the same road in Scarborough twice in one weekend after fire alarms were deliberately activated.
Firefighters were called to reports of an automatic fire alarm sounding in a residential building on Stepney Road at 8.18pm on Saturday December 18.
Officers said the alarm was caused by "malicious" and deliberate activation of a break-glass call point.
The following evening firefighters were again called to Stepney Road after a fire alarm began to sound in a children's home at 9.10pm on Sunday December 19.
Fire crews said that the alarm was deliberately and "maliciously" activated at a manual call point. They said advice was given by firefighters to on-site staff.
At this stage, there is no suggestion that the two incidents are connected.