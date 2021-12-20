Firefighters were called to two alarm incidents over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to reports of an automatic fire alarm sounding in a residential building on Stepney Road at 8.18pm on Saturday December 18.

Officers said the alarm was caused by "malicious" and deliberate activation of a break-glass call point.

The following evening firefighters were again called to Stepney Road after a fire alarm began to sound in a children's home at 9.10pm on Sunday December 19.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews said that the alarm was deliberately and "maliciously" activated at a manual call point. They said advice was given by firefighters to on-site staff.