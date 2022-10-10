North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of smoke coming from the loft of a house in Flixton at 8.37am on Friday October 7.

Firefighters discovered a small fire, which had been caused by a loft light being left on. The light bulb had exploded after being left resting on top of loft insulation and a cardboard box.

The flames had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

Scarborough borough firefighters were called to a few incidents over the weekend.

Fire crews checked the loft to see whether the fire had spread and gave advice to the homeowner for an electrician to be called.

Later, crews in Whitby were called to reports of a fire in the back garden of a home on Abbots Road at 10.16pm.

Firefighters found two wheelie bins alight and extinguished the blaze using one hose reel jet and checked the scene with a thermal imaging camera.

Crews said the fire was caused deliberately and was left with North Yorkshire Police.

On Sunday October 8, firefighters were called to a motorbike on fire on Robinson Court in Pickering at 9.17am.

The fire was out by the time fire crews arrived at the scene, who used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the bike.