News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Firefighters called to tumble dryer fire in Mickleby, near Whitby

Calls in Mickleby and Malton were among incidents attended by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service this weekend.
By Louise Perrin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:12 BST

On Saturday, August 26, at 7.19am, fire crews from Malton and Pocklington were called to reports of a grain dryer on fire in a barn at Thixendale, Malton.

Crews isolated the power supply to the dryer and used farm machinery to remove the grain and fight the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire did spread to part of the building but crews quickly extinguished with a hose reel.

Fire crews were called to the incidents on Saturday August 26Fire crews were called to the incidents on Saturday August 26
Fire crews were called to the incidents on Saturday August 26
Most Popular

Also on Saturday, at 3.41pm in Mickleby, fire crews were called to reports of a tumble dryer on fire in a two storey property.

The caller had closed the door to the utility room and exited the building prior to fire brigade arrival.

This resulted in the fire being contained to this room causing 100% damage to the tumble dryer, 40% fire damage to the room of origin along with 100% smoke damage to this room and only slight smoke logging to the rest of the property.

The cause is thought to have been due to the appliance overheating and crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, thermal imaging and a positive pressure ventilation fan to deal with the incident.