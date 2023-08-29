On Saturday, August 26, at 7.19am, fire crews from Malton and Pocklington were called to reports of a grain dryer on fire in a barn at Thixendale, Malton.

Crews isolated the power supply to the dryer and used farm machinery to remove the grain and fight the fire.

The fire did spread to part of the building but crews quickly extinguished with a hose reel.

Fire crews were called to the incidents on Saturday August 26

Also on Saturday, at 3.41pm in Mickleby, fire crews were called to reports of a tumble dryer on fire in a two storey property.

The caller had closed the door to the utility room and exited the building prior to fire brigade arrival.

This resulted in the fire being contained to this room causing 100% damage to the tumble dryer, 40% fire damage to the room of origin along with 100% smoke damage to this room and only slight smoke logging to the rest of the property.