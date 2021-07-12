Firefighters free child locked in vehicle in Filey

The team from Filey Fire Station cut a hole in the windscreen using a saw so that they could open the door after being called at 8.37pm on Saturday July 10.

They were then able to reunite the youngster and parents.

The day before, at 11.11am, Scarborough firefighters had been deployed to Main Street in Seamer to help a child whose legs were stuck in railings at a playpark.

Firefighters were called to rescue a child locked in a vehicle in Filey. Stock image. JPI Media/ Richard Ponter