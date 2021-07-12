Firefighters free child locked in vehicle in Filey
Firefighters were called to rescue a child locked in a vehicle in Filey.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:36 am
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:38 am
The team from Filey Fire Station cut a hole in the windscreen using a saw so that they could open the door after being called at 8.37pm on Saturday July 10.
They were then able to reunite the youngster and parents.
The day before, at 11.11am, Scarborough firefighters had been deployed to Main Street in Seamer to help a child whose legs were stuck in railings at a playpark.
The crew used small hand tools to free the three-year-old.