Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey attend fire on top floor of building
Firefighters were alerted to an incident at 2.15pm, following a report of a fire inside a building on North Marine Road, Scarborough.
Crews from Scarborough and Filey extinguished the fire, which was on the top floor of the building, using a hose reel jet.
They then used a thermal image camera to carry out checks and a fire investigation officer attended to determine the cause of the fire.
Later in the day, at 7.32pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the open in Eastfield.
This was a small rubbish fire in the open, which was extinguished using a hose reel jet.