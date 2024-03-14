Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey attend fire on top floor of building

Crews from Scarborough and Filey fire stations attended the fire on North Marine Road

Firefighters were alerted to an incident at 2.15pm, following a report of a fire inside a building on North Marine Road, Scarborough.

Crews from Scarborough and Filey extinguished the fire, which was on the top floor of the building, using a hose reel jet.

They then used a thermal image camera to carry out checks and a fire investigation officer attended to determine the cause of the fire.

Later in the day, at 7.32pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the open in Eastfield.