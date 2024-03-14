Firefighters from Scarborough and Filey attend fire on top floor of building

Crew members from Scarborough and Filey fire stations attended a fire on the top floor of a building on Wednesday (March 13).
By Louise French
Published 14th Mar 2024, 08:02 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 08:12 GMT
Crews from Scarborough and Filey fire stations attended the fire on North Marine RoadCrews from Scarborough and Filey fire stations attended the fire on North Marine Road
Crews from Scarborough and Filey fire stations attended the fire on North Marine Road

Firefighters were alerted to an incident at 2.15pm, following a report of a fire inside a building on North Marine Road, Scarborough.

Crews from Scarborough and Filey extinguished the fire, which was on the top floor of the building, using a hose reel jet.

They then used a thermal image camera to carry out checks and a fire investigation officer attended to determine the cause of the fire.

Later in the day, at 7.32pm, a crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in the open in Eastfield.

This was a small rubbish fire in the open, which was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

