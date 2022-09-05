Firefighters prevent gas explosion in Cloughton and rescue two men stuck in a lift in Scarborough

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busy weekend for fire crews

On Friday September 2, at 10.13am, Scarborough crews assisted two males who were stuck in a lift on St Nicholas Cliff.

Crews used lift keys to release lift and allow males to exit.

On the same day, at 7.19pm, a crew from Scarborough were mobilised to a telegraph wire that had fallen across Woodland Grove.

On arrival, police were already in attendance so no action was taken and the details were passed to BT for repair.

At 11:28pm, crew from Scarborough attended a fire in a builders rubbish shoot on Albion Road.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

On Saturday September 3, at 8pm, crews from Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay attended a report of a property fire on High Street, Cloughton.

On arrival they found that this was a bin fire which had spread to the gas meter box meaning the leaking gas could not be isolated.

Crews kept a jet on the gas pipe to prevent a fire and used a fan to direct the gas leak away from the property.

The incident was left with the gas emergency service.

One hose reel jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan were used.

At 10.33pm, crews from Malton responded to reports of a tent on fire in a domestic garden in Norton.

No one was injured and the crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

The cause is believed to have been deliberate due to a dropped light.

On Sunday September 4, at 5.16am, a crew from Scarborough used a triple extension ladder to assist police to retrieve an item believed to have been stolen on St Nicholas Cliff.

At 1.46pm, the RSPCA requested the assistance of our Scarborough crew after attending a report of a cat trapped in a garage off Scalby Road.

The crew gained access to the garage using small tools to release the cat unharmed.

At 2.49pm, off Bridge Holm Lane, Fylingdales, Whitby, the crew from Robin Hoods Bay were mobilised to a report of a fire in woodland.