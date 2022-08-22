Firefighters rescue 27 people trapped in carriage at Scarborough's Central Tramway and car torched in arson attack
Almost 30 people were rescued by firefighters after a historic funicular railway became stuck during a busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews were called to the Central Tramway cliff lift on St Nicholas Cliff after a carriage became stuck on the tram lines at 2.15pm on Friday August 19.
A total of 27 passengers were left trapped in the tram and were later rescued by firefighters using a rope kit.
Earlier the same day, firefighters rescued a cat which has become stuck behind seagull netting on Northway at 9.02am.
Rescue crews used an aerial ladder platform to reach and release the animal, which was reunited with its owner.
At 12.45pm, firefighters were called to Raft Yard in Whitby to a grassland fire measuring 10 metres by two metres, which was extinguished using a hose reel.
Fire crews in Filey extinguished a fire in the open using two hose reel jets and small tools at 7.58pm on Saturday August 20, which officers believe was started deliberately.
Later that night, firefighters from Scarborough, Filey, Malton and Bridlington were called to a large hay bale fire in a field near Bridlington Road at 11pm.
Officers said the blaze was under control and being allowed to burn out safely in the middle of the field.
At 1.05am, Scarborough firefighters extinguished a car with a hose reel jet after it was deliberately torched in an arson attack on Lady Edith’s Drive.
Whitby firefighters put out a blaze with one hose reel jet after an arson incident at disused allotments on California Road at 7.30pm on Sunday August 21.