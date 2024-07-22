Firefighters rescue two people from car which rolled onto roof in river on North York Moors

Fire crews were called to the scene early on Friday evening

Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Danby and Malton responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car rolling onto its roof into a river.

Upon arrival at the incident, which took place on Daleside Road, Cockayne, at 5.18pm on Friday, July 19, fire crews found one occupant out of the vehicle and being tended to be members of the public.

Two further people, one male and one female were rescued by crews using edraulic cutters, spreaders and long boards.

Two of the occupants were transported to hospital via road ambulance suffering serious cuts and bruises.

The third occupant was transported to hospital via air ambulance suffering cuts and bruises, back injuries and chest pains.