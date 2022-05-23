Fire engines from Scarborough and Filey were called to reports of a campervan on fire in Hunmanby on Friday May 20 at 2.22pm.

A small engine fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters had arrived, who used one hose reel jet to cool the compartment, disconnect the batter and gave advice to the owner.

Later the same evening, crews were called to a hotel on St Nicholas Cliff at 8.11pm to rescue 10 people who were stuck in a lift. Firefighters used lift keys to release the doors and allow the lift passengers out.

A busy weekend for firefighters across Scarborough saw them called to several incidents.

Scarborough fire crews were called to reports of a fire in an alleyway on Dunslow Road, near Morrisons, on Sunday May 22 at 1.41pm. However, on arrival firefighters determined that the call was a malicious hoax as no fire was found.

Later that evening, crews from Malton and Pickering were called to Firthland Road in Pickering at 6.51pm after reports of a fire in a derelict building. Firefighters found a small, unattended bonfire in the fireplace of a derelict building.