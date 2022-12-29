North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews from Scarborough, Filey and Robin Hood’s Bay were called at 2.51am to the blaze, which affected “multiple levels” of a derelict hotel on Belmont Road called Marine Residence.

Firefighters used an aerial platform and three 45mm jets from outside the building to battle the flames.

North Yorkshire Police, Northern Powergrid and Transco were requested at the scene and attended.

Firefighter crews remain at the scene of the incident this morning. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)

A fire service spokesperson said crews used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire inside the building.

The building is understood to have been closed for some time, the spokesperson added.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for several hours this morning, carrying out further checks. Belmont Road is currently closed.

Northern Powergrid said electricity was unexpectedly cut to roughly 40 properties in the YO11 2AA area, and that is expects power to be restored at around 12pm.

Fire crews worked through the night to tackle the flames. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)