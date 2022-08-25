Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency crews were called to Tate Hill Beach after the blaze spread across shrubs and grass on the cliff side above the sands at 8.26pm on Wednesday August 24.

A crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames, which measured 15 metres by 15 metres.

Officers did not reveal how long the fire was burning for, but a member of the public told The Scarborough News that they photographed the blaze at 7.30pm. The cause of the incident is not yet clear.

The fire started in grassland on the cliff side. (Photo: Brendon Gravell)

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service did not report any damage to buildings or injuries.