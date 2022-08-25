News you can trust since 1882
Firefighters tackle large grass blaze near Whitby's Tate Hill Beach

Firefighters in Whitby rushed to the seafront yesterday evening after a large fire broke out in grassland next to the beach.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 10:49 am

Emergency crews were called to Tate Hill Beach after the blaze spread across shrubs and grass on the cliff side above the sands at 8.26pm on Wednesday August 24.

A crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames, which measured 15 metres by 15 metres.

Officers did not reveal how long the fire was burning for, but a member of the public told The Scarborough News that they photographed the blaze at 7.30pm. The cause of the incident is not yet clear.

The fire started in grassland on the cliff side. (Photo: Brendon Gravell)

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service did not report any damage to buildings or injuries.

Photos and videos of the incident spread quickly online and sparked a large response from Whitby residents.

