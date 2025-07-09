Adrienne Nairn has charted her father Maurice Lobb’s journey during World War Two.

Adrienne Nairn, has charted her father Maurice Lobb’s journey during World War Two – including his time based in Bridlington ahead of the seaborne invasion.

The autobiography goes through his formative years to his time on the Yorkshire coast, including finding love, while also covering the post-war period.

Adrienne, Maurice's only daughter, believes the publication is an important historical record of pre and post war times.

She is married, living in New Zealand, and has a daughter, Rachel, and two grandsons.

Adrienne has also written her own memoir, including tales of her upbringing in Bridlington, attending the Bridlington High School for Girls and her memories of the family business, Allens.

Adrienne said: “The 24th Lancers was formed from the 17th/21st Lancers and was to form part of the 29th Armoured Brigade.

"Maurice recounts various stories about the training and fellow officers and men, as well as more health problems, with time spent in hospital.

"The regiment moved to Bridlington and stories in the book tell of its time there, some with humour, and the parties the soldiers had in the town with the locals.

"Some soldiers met and married there – and this is where Maurice met Joyce Allen, and they were married in March 1944 – just before the invasion.

"Richard Allen was the managing director of Allens Department Store on the Promenade, the family business.

“It was very well known and still remembered fondly to this day. Maurice landed on Gold Beach on D Day but was wounded shortly afterwards.

"Lucky to survive, he spent months in hospital, including Lloyds Hospital.”

Visit tinyurl.com/387e8j94 to buy First 24th Lancer on the Beach at D-Day.