First callout of year for Bridlington’s inshore lifeboat

The RNLI inshore lifeboat was called out to a possible sighting of a person in the water. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The Bridlington RNLI team launched its inshore lifeboat ILB D-852 Ernie Wellings at 7.15pm on Sunday (April 3) in response to a possible sighting of a person in the water to the north side of Bridlington.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The volunteer crew was tasked to conduct a shoreline search of the area.

“After arriving at the scene it was discovered to be a coat drifting in the water.

“On completion of a thorough search the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station.”

Bridlington RNLI will be hosting dozens of local crafts people at Bridlington Lifeboat Station this month for the popular Spring Craft Fayre event.

There will be the opportunity to meet local artisans, support small businesses, and help raise money to save lives at sea. At least 15 local crafters will be in attendance at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station on Saturday, April 16.

Doors will be open from 10am until 4pm, where there will also be a tombola, refreshments, and water safety information and advice.

The RNLI is also appealing for more volunteers to help out in the town’s shops.

The spokesman continued: “RNLI Bridlington is looking to expand its team of incredible shop volunteers, who help the RNLI to generate vital funds, promote the work of the RNLI and raise awareness of key safety messages. So if you know anyone who would love to be a part of the RNLI, you can share volunteering opportunities from our website.”