First of series of road closures on A64 to start this weekend

The first of a series of road closures on the A64 is taking place this weekend.

From 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday the Musley bank eastbound exit slip road will be closed to allow workers to resurface the road between Crambeck and Low Hutton, near Malton.

Three other weekend closures will follow later this month (from Friday, 19 to Monday, 22) and in November (from Friday, 9 to Monday, 12 and from Friday, 16 to Monday 19) when the road will be closed from 8pm on Friday to 6am on the following Monday.

From Monday (15 October) resurfacing work is also going to be carried out on Mill Street in Norton, which will be part of the diversion route during road works on the A64.

The street has been identified by North Yorkshire County Council as one of the areas requiring carriageway reconstruction to accommodate the potential increase in traffic.

As a result of the work, which is funded by Highways England and managed by its contractor Aone+, Mill Street will be closed to traffic for two days from 9am to 3.30pm.

However, pedestrian access to properties during those times will be maintained.

Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for highways, said: “We are also having to suspend on-street parking while the work takes place. Should residents or businesses have any specific access requirements, they should get in touch and we will do what we can to accommodate their needs.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank residents and local road users for their patience while this essential work take place.’’