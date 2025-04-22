Fishburn Park see off Great Ayton to boost title challenge
Nathan Storr and Rhys Kipling scored for Park.
The gap could have been three points if not for two last-gasp goals earning Yarm a 2-2 draw at Lealholm on Saturday.
A first-minute goal from Calum Ripley and Ryan Hewison’s 74th-minute effort had the Tigers in the driving seat with just five minutes left before Yarm snatched a point.
Park earned a late 2-1 home win against Lealholm on Wednesday evening.
The hosts opened the scoring on 26 minutes and although the Tigers levelled 17 minutes from time through Mark McCarthy, Park won it with an 86th-minute effort.
Nathan Storr and man of the match Rhys Kipling netted for Fishburn.
Park head to Darlington RA Seniors on Saturday, having travelled to Staithes on Wednesday night.
Staithes lost 4-1 at home to TIBS on Saturday, Connor Brown netting for the hosts.
Athletic head to Redcar Athletic Reserves tomorrow evening in their closing league game of the season.