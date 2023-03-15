Fishermen and boat rescued by Scarborough RNLI after engine failure distress call

Scarborough RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at 5.47am on Wednesday March 15 after the 19-metre vessel, which was fishing for scollops four miles east of Scarborough, developed mechanical problems.

The RNLI’s lifeboat coxswain assessed that the boat was unable to return to port under its own power as its engine had failed and decided it was safest to tow the vessel back to Scarborough Harbour.

Rescue efforts began by 6.45am, but due to the boat’s size and weight it did not arrive back at the harbour until around 8.30am, following a slow and steady tow.

The stricken vessel was towed back to the harbour by Scarborough RNLI. (Photo: RNLI/Mick Cowper)

Scarborough RNLI’s coxswain said: “The crew worked well and had no difficulties preparing a towline. The tow home was slow due to the size of the vessel, adjusting the towline as required to suit the conditions.”

The six fishermen and the boat were safely towed back to the harbour by the lifeboat, with no injuries reported.

