Fixtures off to a racing start

The Scarborough Primary Schools sport fixtures got off to a fantastic start earlier this month with two nights of cross country at Scarborough Sixth Form College.

Tuesday 11 September saw over 130 Year 5 and 6 students from Scarborough primary’s schools compete on the newly created course, taking in some of the Sixth Form and St Augustine’s fields and woodlands areas.

Rebecca Dove wins the Year 4 Girls race.

Ben Guthrie, Rebecca Addison, Harry Coles and Demelza Plant came out on top in their respective age groups in four hotly contested races.

Thursday 13 September saw more than 170 Year 3 and 4 students compete over a slightly shorter distance than their older counterparts. Rebecca Dove, William Chapman, Cherry Bowling and Oskar Walters-Hardy were victorious in some close finishes across the evening.

Scarborough area School Games Organiser Mike Tildsley thanked Scarborough Sixth Form Colleges’ PE department staff and Sports Leaders for their excellent organisation and running of the events.

The next event takes place today (Thursday 27 September) for school and individual entries at years 3 and 4.