Flamborough lifeboat crew called into action twice in quick succession

The boat was launched on service at 1.13pm to a 17 foot boat which had broken down at Selwicks bay, Flamborough Head.
The stricken vessel was located at 1.24pm and a tow line was established at 1.33pm.
The boat was then towed to Bridlington’s South Shore.
The lifeboat and volunteer crew were then diverted to a second incident at 2.24pm, tasked with serching for an injured person at North Landing.
HM Coastguard requested this callout as part of a multi-agency search from North Landing to Thornwick bay.
Nothing was found and the Flamborough RNLI team was stood down at 3.08pm.
A RNLI spokesperson said: “Lifeboat and volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 3.30pm where volunteer crew and shore crew cleaned refuelled and prepared the lifeboat and tractor for the next callout.”