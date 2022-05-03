Flamborough lifeboat crew called into action twice in quick succession

Flamborough’s inshore lifeboat in action.

The boat was launched on service at 1.13pm to a 17 foot boat which had broken down at Selwicks bay, Flamborough Head.

The stricken vessel was located at 1.24pm and a tow line was established at 1.33pm.

The boat was then towed to Bridlington’s South Shore.

The lifeboat and volunteer crew were then diverted to a second incident at 2.24pm, tasked with serching for an injured person at North Landing.

HM Coastguard requested this callout as part of a multi-agency search from North Landing to Thornwick bay.

Nothing was found and the Flamborough RNLI team was stood down at 3.08pm.