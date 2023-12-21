Flamborough lifeboat crew called out in search for missing person
Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was called out at the request of HM Coastguard who were concerned about a missing person.
The lifeboat's volunteer crew searched around Flamborough Head and Selwicks Bay after getting the call at 12.15pm on Tuesday December 19 and were continuing west towards North Landing, when the casualty was found safe and well in another location.
The lifeboat was stood down and the crew returned to station at South Landing at 12.49pm.
The crew cleaned and refuelled the lifeboat and tractor ready for the next shout.