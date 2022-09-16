Flamborough lifeboat crew rescue swimmer swept out to sea at Thornwick Bay
Flamborough RNLI launched yesterday, September 15, at 7pm to reports of a swimmer in difficulty in Thornwick Bay and being swept out to sea.
By Louise Perrin
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:56 pm
Flamborough lifeboat B840 with volunteer crew proceeded round Flamborough Head to Thornwick Bay and met 2.5m swell and rough seas with a NW wind force 6 blowing.
The swimmer was located and safely brought onboard the lifeboat.
B840 returned to the station at South Landing where the casualty was handed over to an awaiting ambulance crew for assessment and treatment.