Richard Baines is a professional ecologist with 40 years of experience in wildlife conservation. Image: Yorkshire Coast Nature

A Flamborough man who has documented his encounters with local wildlife will be signing his new book at two events over the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Baines has published a book entitled ‘The Rarity Garden’ – packed with photographs, drawings, paintings, and maps that showcase the true beauty of the area’s wildlife.

He will be at Spurn MigFest, which takes place on September 12-14, and will also deliver a talk and book launch on Saturday, October 4 in Flamborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flamborough signing is a great opportunity to hear Richard’s talk, buy a book, and land an original piece of artwork by artist Ben Green.

5% of all proceeds from the publication will be donated to the North Yorkshire Turtle Dove Project

Ben will be auctioning his art to raise funds for Flamborough Bird Observatory at the event.

Mr Baines is a professional ecologist with 40 years of experience in wildlife conservation and the book contains plenty of information about local wildlife.

5% of all proceeds from the publication will be donated to the North Yorkshire Turtle Dove Project, which works to protect and restore habitats for one of the UK’s most endangered birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Richard’s book is a deeply personal and beautifully illustrated account of a decade spent observing wildlife in one small garden perched on the cliffs of Flamborough Headland.

“Packed with nuggets of information for both keen birders and interested readers, this beautifully designed hardback book contains photographs, drawings, paintings, and maps. “It captures the true beauty of Flamborough and the wonder of its wildlife.”

More information about the two events will be made available soon on the www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk website.

Go to www.yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk/products/139/the-rarity-garden to purchase The Rarity Garden publication.