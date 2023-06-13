Flamborough RNLI called out to man who had fallen out of kayak at North Landing

The Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was on exercise at the time with a volunteer crew when they were diverted to the incident at 9.30am.

A man was reported to be in difficulty in the water, having fallen out of his kayak off Robin Lythes Hole.

The crew were on scene at 9.33am and safely took the casualty on board.

Flamborough RNLI were called to a man who'd fallen out of a kayak.

The man was taken to the lifeboat station at South Landing where he was handed over to Coastguard and ambulance.

Flamborough lifeboat crew retrieved the kayak before returning to station at South Landing.

Flamborough RNLI volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, refuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.

