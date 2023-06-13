News you can trust since 1882
Flamborough RNLI called out to man who had fallen out of kayak at North Landing

Flamborough RNLI crew members were called out after a man fell out of his kayak at North Landing on Sunday June 11.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

The Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was on exercise at the time with a volunteer crew when they were diverted to the incident at 9.30am.

A man was reported to be in difficulty in the water, having fallen out of his kayak off Robin Lythes Hole.

The crew were on scene at 9.33am and safely took the casualty on board.

Flamborough RNLI were called to a man who'd fallen out of a kayak.
The man was taken to the lifeboat station at South Landing where he was handed over to Coastguard and ambulance.

Flamborough lifeboat crew retrieved the kayak before returning to station at South Landing.

Flamborough RNLI volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, refuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.

There is a Flamborough village garage sale to raise money for the RNLI on August 5 – £5 per household to be included on the map.

Call Caroline on 01262 850766.