Flamborough RNLI called to help small boat broken down just 10 metres from the cliff

When the lifeboat arrived on scene at 9:48 the boat was only 10 metres from the cliff.

Volunteer crew secured a line and pulled the boat into safer water before towing her to South Shore beach, Bridlington.

The lifeboat returned safely to the station at South Landing at 11:03am where volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, re-fuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.