Flamborough RNLI called to help small boat broken down just 10 metres from the cliff

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat launched on service at 9.42am on Sunday (June 25) to assist a small boat with three people on board which had broken down off Flamborough Head.
By Louise Perrin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

When the lifeboat arrived on scene at 9:48 the boat was only 10 metres from the cliff.

Volunteer crew secured a line and pulled the boat into safer water before towing her to South Shore beach, Bridlington.

The lifeboat returned safely to the station at South Landing at 11:03am where volunteer crew and shore crew washed down, re-fuelled and prepared the lifeboat and launch tractor for the next service.

The call was received on Sunday morningThe call was received on Sunday morning
