Flamborough RNLI launched in the early hours to aid stricken fishing vessel

Flamborough Lifeboat return to shore. Image: Flamborough RNLI

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew were on scene at 1.38am where the situation of the vessel and crew were assessed.

The crew of the 10 meter fishing vessel were safe with no injuries.

The vessel was intact and hard aground.

Due to the ebbing tide a decision was made for the lifeboat and volunteer crew to return to station at South Landing and to return when the tide was flowing.

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat retuned to station at 1.52am, where volunteer crew remained on immediate readiness.

Flamborough RNLI lifeboat Elizabeth Jane Palmer re-launched at 4.24am and returned to the grounded vessel.

Two of the volunteer crew boarded the fishing vessel and a towing line was attached.

By 4.57am the fishing vessel was afloat and was towed clear of the beach.

Due to mechanical problems the fishing vessel was unable to make progress with its own engine and therefore was towed back to Bridlington and safely into the harbour when the tide allowed at 6.00am.

Lifeboat and volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 6.30am.

Flamborough RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Dave Freeman said: "It was good to see such a crew response despite the hour.