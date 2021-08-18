Flamborough RNLI rescues five people from sea and smugglers' cave at Thornwick Bay
Flamborough RNLI rescued five people who were stuck in the sea and inside smugglers' cave at Thornwick Bay.
The lifeboat launched 12.09pm yesterday, Tuesday August 17, at the request of UK Coastguard, following a report of five people in the water at Thornwick Bay calling for help.
The RNLI crew arrived at the scene at 12.17pm where one casualty was taken on board from the water and three more boarded from the cliff face adjacent to smugglers' cave.
The fifth casualty was inside the cave.
Volunteer crew veered the lifeboat into the smugglers cave where the remaining casualty was taken on board.
The lifeboat returned all five casualties to South Landing at 1pm where members of the Coastguard and an emergency ambulance was waiting.
One casualty required medical attention and was taken by ambulance to hospital.