Flamborough RNLI rescues five people from sea and smugglers' cave at Thornwick Bay

The lifeboat launched 12.09pm yesterday, Tuesday August 17, at the request of UK Coastguard, following a report of five people in the water at Thornwick Bay calling for help.

The RNLI crew arrived at the scene at 12.17pm where one casualty was taken on board from the water and three more boarded from the cliff face adjacent to smugglers' cave.

The fifth casualty was inside the cave.

Thornwick Bay. (JPI Media/ James Hardisty)

Volunteer crew veered the lifeboat into the smugglers cave where the remaining casualty was taken on board.

The lifeboat returned all five casualties to South Landing at 1pm where members of the Coastguard and an emergency ambulance was waiting.