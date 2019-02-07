Flamingo Land Coast ‘just adds to the tat’ on Scarborough seafront

I am a retired Yorkshireman living in Suffolk and occasionally put the Look North local news on in the evening after the main news.

I was not prepared for the shock of seeing the proposals for this Flamingo Land.

Talk about out of place and garish.

Just what are they thinking?

It looks completely out of place, overly bright and, quite frankly, naff.

Why does it have to be so central is my thought, and it should at least make an effort to blend in with its surroundings.

I would have thought any normal thinking Scarborough citizen would think the same.

It just adds to the tat on the promenade.

I guess this is going to start a big debate.

I hope the council has more respect for public opinion than in my neck of the woods.

My council has “public consultations”, we say no but they go ahead anyway.

I hope to do a final move to York in two years’ time or so and Scarborough had been a consideration but there is no way I would move there if that carbuncle gets passed.

Chris Drouin

Suffolk