Flamingo Land on Scarborough seafront: see the latest plans here

Flamingo Land has submitted a 'screening opinion request' to Scarborough Council for its attraction on the former Futurist site: and here are its latest images.

The plans show a four-storey building on Foreshore Road with space for attractions, education facilities, restaurants and children’s play areas. Another building adjacent to the main area will house a “winter garden” and will also feature a viewing area. To the rear of the main building, accessed from the roof, is the rollercoaster with the cliffhanger tower, which will stand 60 metres tall, also at the rear. FULL STORY HERE



To see pdfs of the plans visit HERE. If it shows unavailable, visit scarborough.gov.uk, visit the planning section and type Futurist in the search box.