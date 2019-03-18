Folk legends Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham play arts centre

Two of the country’s most influential and talented musicians will be welcomed back to Pocklington Arts Centre for a live show later this month.

Fiddle player Aly Bain and accordion player Phil Cunningham, who front The Transatlantic Sessions TV series and live tour, will perform as a duo on Thursday March 28 at 8pm.

Centre director Janet Farmer, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be welcoming Aly and Phil back or what we know will delight live music fans and folk fans alike.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this is one seriously talented pair of highly experienced musicians who we know will put on an amazing live show.

“Aly and Phil live adds yet a further dimension to our dynamic programme of live events that covers a breadth of musical genres and has something for everyone.”

Aly was a founder member of the Boys of the Lough and his passionate fiddle playing has found its way onto recordings by the likes of Eddi Reader, who plays the centre later in the year, and Richard Thompson.

Aly was responsible for launching the Transatlantic Sessions, a collective title for a series of musical productions by Glasgow-based Pelicula Films Ltd which brings together the very best folk, bluegrass and country musicians from Nashville, Ireland and Scotland.

Star performers who have featured in previous series include Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Nancy Griffith, Iris Dement, Joan Osborne, James Taylor, Guy Clark, Ricky Skaggs, Paul Brady and John Martyn.

Phil has been crowned one of Scotland’s 25 most influential people and his mastery of the accordion has led to him working with the likes of Mark Knopfler, James Taylor, and Roseanne Cash.

Tickets, priced at £18 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk