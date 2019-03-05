Food fair returns to Scarborough this weekend

Scarborough food and gift fair will be in the seaside town on Sunday March 10 with some fantastic spring products.

Stallholders will be selling their wares from the distinctive green and white stalls from 10am to 4pm from their Westborough location.

Caroline Anderson, co-organiser of the fair, said: “Scarborough food and gift fair offers a very different range of items for the town’s shoppers, and is an excellent way to support local producers and businesses. Our fair is ideally located in Scarborough’s town centre and is perfectly timed for new season purchases.

“Sunday is a day to relax and enjoy a bit of quality time in Scarborough and all our stallholders will look forward to seeing customers.

“We are hoping to make this a regular Sunday event this year and we hope to see everyone in Westborough on Sunday”.