Food favourites - Eric Morecambe, Welsh rarebit, John Torode and ice cream with hot cherries

The first in our new column features visual merchandiser Jan Hadden who lives with her husband in North Yorkshire.

Jan Hadden lives in Filey with her husband Ian and their two dogs Jack and George.

She works as a visual merchandiser in Scarborough and Bridlington.

She loves eating out, going on holiday – and watching old videos on Youtube.

Locally, what are your three favourite restaurants

San Marco, Filey. Because of its extensive menu, party atmosphere and friendly staff; Monsoon, Filey: Really tasty Indian food, lovely wines and lovely staff; Foulsyke Bistro, Scalby: British cuisine – and tasty, local produce, relaxed ambience and friendly staff.

What is your favourite comfort food

Dumplings. Warm, filling and a little bit naughty

What is your favourite cooking/food programme?

Masterchef the Professionals. I am always amazed at the imagination of the chefs and at how they keep on creating new dishes.

You can eat anything, anywhere in the world, cooked by a chef of your choice, no expense spared, who would cook for you, what would they cook and where would it be?

Whole sea bass with a beer, cooked by a local chef at a beach shack on a beach in Goa

Who cooks in your house? What do they cook?

I do the cooking - chicken and fish dishes mainly.

You are cooking to impress. What do you cook?

For starter: black pudding and scallops – a recipe copied from the Foulsyke. Followed by chicken in wine with lots of vegetables; dessert would be a lemon syllabub with stem ginger cookies.

You can invite five people to dinner. Past or present, famous or not ...

Late comedian Eric Morecambe because he makes me laugh.

Cook: travelling chef Anthony Bourdain.

Singer Sam Smith so he could serenade us.

My grandma Florrie. She died 25 years ago. She used to rustle up meals from virtually nothing and I learned a lot about cooking from her.

My husband Ian. I like to try out new dishes on him, He is always complimentary even though I can see by his face that he is not as keen as he says.

You can hire a private chef. Who would that be?

John Torode. He is unpretentious and funny. The food he makes looks right up by street.

You are at the chippy. What do you order?

Fish, chips, battered sausage, curry sauce and buttered bread cake

Who has been the biggest influence on you – food wise?

Anthony Bourdain

Name your favourite song connected with food.

Food Glorious Food from the musical Oliver!

What’s the one food you could not live without

Cheese

The one thing you cannot eat

Tripe

The condemned man/woman is allowed a last meal. What would your last meal be.

Welsh rarebit with crusty bread followed by hot cherries with ice-cream and chocolate coated strawberries on the side

Quick fire:

Full English or continental breakfast? Full English

Tea or coffee? Coffee

Sweet or savoury? Savoury

Jamie Oliver or Raymond Blanc? Raymond Blanc

Chips or salad? Salad

Fruit or chocolate? Chocolate

Oysters: Yes or no? Yes