Former Scarborough Athletic man Foot takes over at Ferriby

North Ferriby United have appointed former Scarborough Athletic joint-boss Paul Foot as their new manager.

Foot, who was a player and joint-manager at Boro alongside Bryan Hughes, departed the club in December of 2015 after being released from his role.

He grabs the reins at a Ferriby side that sit at the bottom of the Evo-Stik Premier, with Boro already having beaten twice this season,

Former Boro defender Joe Lamplough will be his assistant.

They take over from Chris Bolder and Paul Robson, after the pair were sacked by the Villagers a fortnight ago.