Former Yorkshire Coast College site, off Scalby Road, could be demolished to make way for 139 new homes

The Scarborough college where celebrity chef James Martin learnt his trade could be demolished to make way for 139 new homes.

The former Yorkshire Coast College site in Lady Edith’s Drive was where the former Saturday Kitchen host started his journey to stardom but in the future it could provide housing.

The Grimsby Institute Group, which owns the site, has applied to Scarborough Borough Council for outline permission for the housing development.

The college, which is now called Scarborough TEC, moved out to the former University of Hull campus in 2017 and the Lady Edith’s Drive site is now almost completely vacant.

In the application, Hodson Architects say the site could house 29 detached homes, 54 semi-detached and 56 townhouses.

The existing entrance to Lady Edith’s Drive would be retained for vehicles and a public open space would be created.

The application notes: “It is a matter of fact that the scheme will bring about some obvious change in the immediate environs; this is not a demonstration of harm. Indeed, the removal of the existing mundane college buildings and especially the tall and highly visible buildings within the centre of the site will be of significant benefit to the visual amenity of the wider area.”

As the plan is for outline permission a further, full planning application would be required before any work could begin on the land.

As a young man James Martin studied catering at the school when it was called Scarborough Technical College.

Addicted to Love singer Robert Palmer was also an art student at the college.

